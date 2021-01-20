Dogged Chippa United hold high-flying Swallows

Swallows missed an opportunity to go top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by determined Chippa United at Dobsonville Stadium.

The share of the spoils was secured through a stunning volley in the first half for Swallows by Ruzaigh Gamildien and a thunderous close-range equaliser by Kurt Lentjies in the second half.

Second-placed Swallows remain unbeaten and are tied on 26 points with Mamelodi Sundowns who remain top of the standings with a superior goal difference. It gets even more interesting for Swallows and Sundowns who meet in a top-of-the-table clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

For Chippa the one away point they gained in Soweto does not mean much as they have dropped one place on the standings after TS Galaxy pulled off a 3-0 win over Maritzburg United.

Chippa coach Dan Malesela will however welcome the point and that his team showed fighting spirit against high-flying Swallows who are enjoying a good run with seven wins and five draws.

Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by a solid Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer looked to shake things up and made five changes after his team’s 2-0 defeat by Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on Sunday. Richard Ofori, Bongani Sam, Happy Jele, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja came in for Wayne Sandilands, Innocent Maela, Wayde Jooste, Deon Hotto and Gabadinho Mhango.

Arrows had captain Matome Mathiane out having played 40 consecutive league matches, Seth Parusnath came into midfield and Gladwin Shitolo moved to centreback.

Wednesday’s result means coach Mandla Ncikazi has steered his team to an impressive four wins and seven draws in one of their best starts to a league season.

Pirates, after 10 league matches unbeaten going back to last season, had dropped points with just a win, two draws and a defeat from their last four coming into Wednesday’s game.