Roberto Firmino at risk of losing Liverpool spot — Carragher

Former defender worries that striker’s lack of form may point to a slow decline as he gets older

19 January 2021 - 14:52 Hardik Vyas
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. Picture: REUTERS/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
Bengaluru — Roberto Firmino may lose his place in Liverpool’s attacking trio with Juergen Klopp’s side struggling for goals in recent weeks, former defender Jamie Carragher said.           

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino scored a combined 183 Premier League goals over the last four campaigns and helped the Merseyside club to their first title in 30 years last season.

But their form has dropped off recently and they have gone three league games without a goal, including Sunday’s 0-0 draw with leaders Manchester United at Anfield.

While Carragher expects Salah and Mane’s form to improve, he has expressed concern about Firmino’s long-term prospects. “I’m still confident that Mane and Salah will start scoring goals again, but I must say I am worried for Firmino,” Carragher told Sky Sports

“But he’s there to chip in and when they’re not scoring, and I just feel he needs to be a bigger goal threat.”

Carragher said other aspects of Firmino’s game have also seen a dip this season.  “The counter-pressing and winning the ball back has dropped off with Firmino — and not just this season,” Carragher said.

“He’s the one I’m worried about, whether it be a lack of form or maybe just that slow decline as you get a little bit older, which is natural for any attacker when they get to their late 20s.”

Liverpool have gone four league games without a win and have dropped to fourth place on the league log. 

Reuters

Nothing between Liverpool and United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finish a disappointing game on 37 points, two ahead of second-placed Leicester City
1 day ago

Man United’s ascent heads for Red acid test

Fierce rival Liverpool will test the growing confidence of a team with high aspirations
5 days ago

Denied penalty baffles Klopp as Liverpool squeezed by Saints

However, the Reds manager concedes his team could have played better
2 weeks ago

