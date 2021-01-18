Sport / Soccer

No rest as Orlando Pirates pick up the pieces

Disjointed Bucaneers lose the plot in first half against Leopards

18 January 2021 - 16:04 Tiisetso Malepa
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer (R) and Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: SYDENEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Orlando Pirates have a short turnaround time to lick their wounds and prepare for their match at home against high-flying Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday, after a topsy-turvy week in Limpopo.

Josef Zinnbauer’s side put on a sloppy first-half performance against Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on Sunday and suffered a second defeat in four matches.

The Buccaneers were rocked by a five-minute, two-goal blitz in the first half and looked short on confidence and ideas as they went down 2-0.

Zinnbauer bemoaned a disjointed first-half performance and said that was where his team lost the match.

“We were not on the field in the first half‚” said the German coach. “Against a team in a relegation place you need aggressiveness. We had some options in offence‚ but in defence we were not aggressive.”

The defeat to Leopards came just four days after Pirates thrashed fellow struggling Limpopo side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0 at the same venue. The setback means the Bucs missed out on an opportunity to rein in joint-front-runners Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows FC’s lead to five points.

“I’m disappointed because we had a chance to come closer to the top,” said Zinnbauer.

Pirates were hoping to return to Johannesburg with a maximum six points in the bag from Thohoyandou, and they will find the going tough at home against a sharp Golden Arrows.

“We have to work now on [keeping] the heads [of the players] up and prepare the guys for Wednesday. It is a big game for us [against Arrows] — same area like us at the moment on the table‚” the coach said.

Arrows, in fourth place with 18 points from 10 matches, are one of three unbeaten teams in the Premiership‚ the others being joint-leaders Sundowns and Swallows.

Stuttering Pirates are in fifth spot on 17 points from 11 matches.

