Sport / Soccer

Brighton hail Tau’s impressive debut against Man City

Game ends in defeat but lad from SA is praised by his club

14 January 2021 - 15:10 Marc Strydom
Percy Tau of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Rodrigo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on January 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
Percy Tau of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Rodrigo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on January 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

Percy Tau’s Premier League debut‚ starting in Brighton and Hove Albion’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night where he showed flashes of his skill and pace‚ has attracted praise from his new club.

Manager Graham Potter was disappointed that Albion could not get something from the game at Etihad Stadium — even though City’s Raheem Sterling lifted a penalty over the bar in injury time — but felt the performance was encouraging for Brighton.

Potter acknowledged that Tau had shown flashes of his ability to take on defenders‚ though he said it was difficult for the Bafana Bafana star to display more of his attacking ability given that he‚ like most of the Brighton players‚ had to spend much of the game defending.

“I think you got glimpses. Again it’s a tough game for a forward because you end up spending a lot of the game defending‚ because you have to defend as a team‚” Potter said.

“So that takes away a bit of the attacking quality that he has. But at the same time I thought there were glimpses of what he can do. And he’ll get better the longer he’s with us.

“He’s not been with us more than a week yet. So he’s got plenty of time‚ and we need to help him.”

Tau had made his club debut as a substitute in Sunday’s FA Cup win away against Newport County.

Brighton’s social media administrators were more enthusiastic about Tau’s league debut‚ tweeting accompanying a photo of the player being interviewed‚ “Media duties following an impressive @premierleague debut.” Albion also posted a video of Tau’s bright moments‚ captioned: “Catching the eye”.

Brighton lost 4-0 and 5-0 to City last season. Potter said a 1-0 defeat away against Pep Guardiola’s in-form league champions of 2018 and 2019‚ who won their seventh game in a row‚ was encouraging for the struggling Seagulls.

“We’re disappointed to come away with nothing. We met a top team. But I’m so proud and happy with the players. They gave everything‚” Albion’s manager said.

“You have to suffer here‚ that’s how it is. But at the same time I thought we were aggressive as well‚ and tried to attack. But always you’re on the stretch because they’ve got such wonderful players.

“I said to the players‚ I really enjoyed the spirit and the performance. I said‚ ‘You had a go at a top team’. We were organised‚ we had an idea what we are trying to do. You’re tested incredibly against the opposition‚ but there was a lot to be proud of.”

City‚ who had a slow start to the season‚ moved up to third place with the win‚ four points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand. Brighton remained in 17th.

Man United-Liverpool clash main attraction of FA Cup fourth round

Two sides meet in the cup for the first time since the Reds beat United 2-1 in January 2012
Sport
2 days ago

Outcast Mesut Ozil has no regrets about joining Arsenal

Having seen little action in 2020, the midfielder is nevertheless keen to play in the US or Turkey
Sport
2 days ago

Trippier raring to go for Atletico after ban put on hold

Coach Simeone says the England defender is in good shape and ‘really looking forward to playing’
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Proteas to face Pakistan without their captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
Aussie coach Langer goes in to bat for Paine and ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Orlando Pirates brush scruffy TTM aside
Sport / Soccer
4.
Nurkovic wins it for Chiefs and eases pressure on ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Oh for normality, and victory for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Solskjaer hopes injured trio return for Liverpool clash

Sport / Soccer

A Real struggle for Madrid as Messi finds his magic at last

Sport / Soccer

Carlos Vinicius ends lowly Marine’s FA Cup run

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.