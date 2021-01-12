Sport / Soccer

Coach Truter explains why Swallows are soaring

12 January 2021 - 15:33 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter during the virtual press conference of the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Swallows on January 10, 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHUVAMBU
Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter during the virtual press conference of the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Swallows on January 10, 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHUVAMBU

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has said the desire of most of his players to prove the sceptics wrong has led to their impressive start to the Premier Soccer League (PSL)  campaign.

After 10 games‚ the Birds have soared into second spot on the log, just two points adrift of early pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns on 24 points. 

During this eye-catching spell‚ Swallows have won six and drawn four of their games. Together with Sundowns and Golden Arrows, they have yet to lose a match this season following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

“I remember signing a few of these players at the beginning of the season and I remember the headlines from the media‚” Truter said. “They said Swallows is a retirement home and all these things.

“It’s players who fit into the structure and we have also built a culture at the club and we are one for all and all for one. That’s what we live by and that’s why I was not happy with what happened in the first half [against Pirates] because we were disjointed and didn’t work together.”

Truter said the Birds continued where they left off last season by overtaking Ajax Cape Town to gain automatic promotion.

“People are taking notice now and they are seeing what Swallows is all about. This run started in February 2020 — almost a year that we have gone unbeaten.

“We carried on from where we left off in the GladAfrica Championship last season. Not to blow my own trumpet, but the technical team we have assembled and the guys we have brought in helped us make the transition from the National First Division [NFD] to the PSL.

“We were one of the stronger technically organised teams in the NFD. Once you have that, and a bunch of players who are coachable and have points to prove, things will happen.”

Truter welcomed the point against a tough and experienced Pirates side.

“In the first half we were toe-to-toe, but tactically they forced us to change into situations which we were not comfortable with. But we dealt with it‚ we managed to come in at halftime at 0-0 and in the second half there was a lapse of concentration in defence with the clearance and they got lucky with a deflection.

“I think we had the upper hand here but I wasn’t too happy with the performance — we could have done better tactically. It was a big game against Pirates and we will take a point.”

Swallows return to league action with a trip to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to take on Baroka FC on Saturday.

