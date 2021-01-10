Sport / Soccer

Ernst Middendorp plays down Maritzburg’s win over Chiefs

10 January 2021 - 20:08 Marc Strydom
Ernst Middendorp of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Ernst Middendorp of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp was gracious in victory‚ saying he thought Kaizer Chiefs were disadvantaged by having to play away in Angola in the Caf Champions League ahead of their 2-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat to the team of choice on Saturday. 

Middendorp made a victorious return to his old home ground‚ FNB Stadium‚ where he had steered Chiefs to an unlikely run to Premiership runners-up in 2019/2020‚ being painfully pipped to the post on the final day by champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The coach might have felt a sense of satisfaction at some small point being proved after his contract was not renewed at Amakhosi despite a strong season in the league‚ but if he did he resisted showing it in any manner in his gracious post-match media conference.

“It’s definitely for us a certain advantage to be able to use the last seven days to prepare ourselves for this game‚ being fresh from the conditioning side and in a good shape‚” Middendorp said‚ referring to Chiefs travelling to Luanda to beat Primeiro da Agosto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I’m aware about it — if you travel on international business it is a handicap for a team. I could see it in terms of the freshness. It has nothing to do with the conditioning side, but the freshness was not there.

“We strategised it well‚ in my opinion. In the first half we had to adjust a bit‚ in the second half even more‚ in particular on our right defensive side.

“But OK‚ we had the players in addition‚ and that’s very crucial for us. With Thabiso Kutumela and Judas Moseamedi [starting upfront]‚ as well as with Ali Meza coming in and being really very effective in these one-against-ones.

“They can make goals out of not really a lot. I don’t know how Judas scored the second goal [from a narrow angle]. Don’t ask me, it’s normally impossible.

“But we are fighting for the league‚ for staying in the PSL. That’s our target‚ and nothing has changed there. Compliments to everybody for a fantastic team performance and that we could get the result.”

Moseamedi‚ so often a thorn to Chiefs when they face Maritzburg‚ scored in the 66th and 79th minutes.

United’s second win in succession in Middendorp’s sixth match back at a club that spent the opening months of the season rooted to last place took them to a far more comfortable 12th position.

Chiefs sagged to 14th‚ and still have just the one win in the 2020/2021 Premiership‚ with coach Gavin Hunt now seemingly desperately seeking a response to the Soweto giants’ malaise.

It’s the late Mahlatsi show as Swallows deny Pirates

SA Under-23 international scores equaliser in injury time to secure 1-1 draw
Sport
4 hours ago

Fourth-tier Crawley stuns Leeds in FA Cup

League Two team, a non-league club until nine years ago, produces a memorable performance
Sport
3 hours ago

Real’s Courtois and Zidane slam La Liga after travel chaos

Icy conditions prevent Real from returning to Madrid after drawn game against Osasuna
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA Olympic medallist Luvo Manyonga suspended for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Loeb fumes over Dakar speeding fine
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Former Bok wing Dyantyi’s four-year ban confirmed
Sport / Rugby
5.
Proteas add uncapped Dupavillon and Baartman to ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Everton and Arsenal avoid FA Cup scares, while virus-hit Derby stumbles

Sport / Soccer

Swallows coach Truter reveals he trained soaring Ruzaigh Gamildien

Sport / Soccer

Slaven Bilic snapped up by Chinese side Beijing Guoan

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.