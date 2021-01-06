Sport / Soccer

Slaven Bilic snapped up by Chinese side Beijing Guoan

The Croatian returns to management less than a month after he was sacked by West Brom

06 January 2021 - 15:10 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Slaven Bilic. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
Slaven Bilic. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Beijing Guoan have appointed former West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic as their new head coach on a two-year contract to replace Bruno Genesio, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said on Wednesday.

Beijing made the announcement on social media and said they had decided not to renew the contract of Frenchman Genesio, who guided them to third in the CSL and the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.

Croatian Bilic returns to management less than a month after  he was sacked by English Premier League side West Brom after a poor start to the 2020/2021 season in which they claimed seven points in 13 games under the 52-year-old.

Bilic has vast coaching experience across the world, having managed Lokomotiv Moscow, Besiktas, West Ham United, Al Ittihad and West Brom after a spell with the Croatian national team.

He began his coaching career with Hadjuk Split in 2001 after retiring as a player for the Croatian side a year earlier.

Bilic's compatriot and former Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko was named the new head coach of former CSL champions Shanghai SIPG last week.

Reuters

