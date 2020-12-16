Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has pleaded with the club’s supporters not to turn their backs on his struggling team as they limp from one disappointing result to another.

Chiefs have had a horror start to the season under Hunt‚ who joined the side in September‚ and given that the ailing Naturena-based side have not won a game since beating Chippa United in October‚ a victory would be considered akin to a miracle at this stage.

Hunt conceded that the situation is becoming increasingly dire after he watched Chiefs lurch to a third defeat of the season against Supersport United on Tuesday night.

“With the supporters you obviously want them to stay with the team in good times and bad‚ and obviously this is the bad time‚ but we all know what the situation is if you understand. If you look at football you will know ... you know what has happened ... that couldn’t happen in the beginning of the season‚” he said.

“But we have got to believe in the players‚ you’ve got to help the players to up their game. They did have a big fall-off last [season] from when they were way in front.”

Chiefs led the standings for the better part of last season but were pipped to the title by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the campaign.

“And then there’s been a huge drop-off and we need to stick with the players‚ and try to get through this rough period.”

Chiefs conceded their 10th goal of season in only seven outings in the 2-1 defeat to United and a once stingy defensive line is leaking like a sieve. A goal from Bradley Grobler on the stroke of halftime and a second from Sipho Mbule in the 52nd minute were enough to secure United the win that survived a penalty from Lebogang Manyama in the 88th minute.

And in a season when they were expected to challenge for honours under Hunt‚ they are in a lowly 12th place on the premiership standings and just five points away from bottom side Maritzburg United.

Perhaps Hunt can draw solace from the fact that Chiefs have played some good football at times during this tumultuous period‚ even though they have very little to show for their effort.

The errors committed by goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in their last two matches — in the 2-2 draw with Black Leopards and the defeat to United — certainly did not help matters as the points could have made a world of difference for a side that cannot buy a win at the moment.

“I thought we played very well [against United]. In the first half we certainly had three or four unbelievable chances before they even had a chance at goal‚” he said.

“And then we went 1-0 down and in the second half as well‚ same error again [from Khune]‚ bad error‚ and then we are 2-0 down. We had enough chances to win the game. But you can’t [always] pick it up at 2-0 down in every game‚ and try to come back from that.”

“We are all frustrated because every week we are giving away a start and then trying to come back from that. But it is what it is and we have got to stick together and soldier on.”

Chiefs play their last match of 2020 before the Christmas break against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.