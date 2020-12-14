Sport / Soccer

New AmaZulu coach McCarthy aims high

14 December 2020 - 16:22 Mninawa Ntloko
Benni McCarthy, named as a new coach of Amazulu FC, alongside club chairman Sandile Zungu and Manzini Zungu at Zungu on Main in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Benni McCarthy, named as a new coach of Amazulu FC, alongside club chairman Sandile Zungu and Manzini Zungu at Zungu on Main in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Ambitious AmaZulu have named Benni McCarthy as their new coach. The capture of the former Cape Town City coach is a coup for the big-spending Durban club.

Club chair Sandile Zungu splashed out on several new players at the beginning of the season and is targeting a Premier Soccer League top-four finish.

But McCarthy‚ who replaces Ayanda Dlamini‚ said he has set his sights higher. “The chairman wants the top four, but my ambitions are higher,” he said.

The former Bafana Bafana star said he is happy with the players he is inheriting and believes they can compete with the best in the league. “With the players that AmaZulu has‚ I don’t see why I cannot target top spot.”

The length of the contract was not revealed, but Zungu said he hopes that McCarthy emulates Pitso Mosimane‚ who stayed at Mamelodi Sundowns for eight years during a hugely successful run before his departure to Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in September.

“The contract is long enough for Benni to fulfil the ambitions of this team. If he still enjoys his time at AmaZulu‚ we will extend it.”

McCarthy said he is no longer the novice coach he was when he took over at Cape Town City. “I am a lot calmer and have more experience.”

But he will have his work cut out for him in Durban. AmaZulu are 11th on the standings with one win and three draws from six matches.

AmaZulu snap up Mahlambi on loan from Sundowns

The player had failed to nail down a regular starting place at the star-studded Pretoria side
Sport
1 week ago

Zinnbauer happy with Figo’s contribution off the bench

The lanky Pirates footballer is good at defending and assisting in attack down the middle
Sport
2 weeks ago

Tributes pour in for former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca

Player spent most of his career with KRC Genk in Belgium before moving to Sundowns and won 53 caps for SA
Sport
3 weeks ago

Themba Zwane shows his class with hat-trick as Downs edge AmaZulu

SA’s best footballer rescues the points for champions Mamelodi Sundowns
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns’ Motjeka Madisha dies in car crash
Sport / Soccer
3.
Anthony Joshua eyes Tyson Fury showdown after ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Max Verstappen ends F1 season with processional ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
New AmaZulu coach McCarthy aims high
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.