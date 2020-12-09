Orlando Pirates stand-in captain Thulani Hlatshwayo will have no problem with Happy Jele lifting the MTN8 trophy if they defeat Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Hlatshwayo has been coach Josef Zinnbauer’s preferred choice to wear the captain’s armband this season with 33-year-old regular skipper Jele seeing limited game time.

Jele has made only four appearances in all competitions so far. Hlatshwayo‚ who arrived from Bidvest Wits‚ took over the leadership responsibilities in the eight matches in which he featured.

“As the coach has mentioned‚ we all know that Happy Jele is the captain of the club‚” said Hlatshwayo as Pirates prepared to face Celtic‚ a side appearing in their second cup final in less than three months.

“He is the one who will lead us and, for me, I will allow him to lift the trophy and I will be OK with it for him and me to lift the trophy.”

The Bafana Bafana captain said Pirates have the quality and desire to win the club’s first trophy in about six years.

“We have a lot of characters‚ personnel and leadership and we can challenge,” he said, adding that although he is the captain, “I am doing it with the team and we need to have togetherness”.

There was a good attitude in the camp and the training sessions have been good, he said.

Zinnbauer‚ who is celebrating his one-year anniversary as Pirates coach on Thursday‚ said his experiences have been good at the club.

“We have a chance to go to the Caf Confederation Cup‚ which was a target. We chased other teams in the league last season and we managed to finish third on the log.

“I don’t know when was the last time Pirates played in the final of the MTN8 — maybe seven or eight years ago — but it is my first chance to play in the final. We have to do all we can to win this final, but we have an opponent who wants the same. What is important now is to prepare the team.

“It was hard work for us where we faced tough games along the way. We will do our best to win this match but we have tough opponents who won against Sundowns.”