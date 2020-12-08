Lagging Chiefs desperate for the points‚ says Daniel Cardoso

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says they have to win Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against rested Black Leopards at FNB Stadium to snap their three-match league run without a win.

In their last three matches, Amakhosi drew with TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows and lost to Swallows FC‚ a run that has left them fourth from bottom on the log.

“Obviously we need the three points because we have fallen behind on the log standings … we haven’t had the best of starts to the season‚” he said.

Cardoso said they must be ruthless in front of goal as they have only scored three times this season and be watertight at the back because they have conceded six goals in five starts.

“We want to get back on track and the boys know what is at stake‚ they know we have to start climbing the ladder. We just need to convert our chances and go back to winning ways because we haven’t won a game for quite some time now in the PSL and that needs to change.

“It is vital to not concede because we haven’t been keeping clean sheets and we don’t have the best defensive record at the moment.”

Amakhosi meet a Leopards side with challenges of their own as they are also fighting to get out of the relegation zone.

“It’s not going to be an easy task against Leopards, but we will have to be up for it. They had a break over the weekend, which gave them a bit of a rest and more time to prepare for us. It is not easy playing every three days, but that’s why we have a big squad,” Cardoso said.

“In terms of preparations‚ we have had one day recovery and two days’ training. There is not much of training that we have put in but we want to have the same positivity that we had over the weekend during the Caf Champions League against the team from Cameroon.

“It wasn’t the easiest of games but we did play good football and the ball was moving very nicely on the park on Saturday evening.”