Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed star striker Samir Nurkovic will return to training this week.

Nurkovic’s return is good news for under-pressure coach Gavin Hunt, who has bemoaned the side’s poor finishing this season as they have scored just three goals in the Premier Soccer League.

“Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow‚” Chiefs announced on Monday.

The absence of Nurkovic‚ who underwent groin surgery‚ has largely contributed to Chiefs’ stuttering start to the domestic season with one win, two draws and two defeats in five games.

As a result of their early season struggles‚ Chiefs are in the relegation zone with Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Black Leopards and Maritzburg United.

Amakhosi are lying fourth from the bottom, with only four points between them and bottom-of-the-log Maritzburg United.

Chiefs’ top goal scorer last season underwent surgery after their last game in the bubble and he has been sorely missed by Hunt‚ who is trying to revive their fortunes.

The club also announced that key defender Reeve Frosler is recovering well from a knee injury and is expected to remove his brace this week with a return to training scheduled for January.