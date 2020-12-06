Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane chalks up second treble in one season

06 December 2020 - 16:33 Marc Strydom
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in action. REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in action. REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has lifted a third trophy since taking charge of the Red Devils two months ago with Saturday night’s Egyptian Cup victory via penalties over El Gaish.

Ahly took the lead at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria through Kahraba’s 65th-minute strike and appeared headed for victory in regulation time before Nasser Mansi’s equaliser two minutes into added time. The Red Devils won 3-2 on penalties.

For Mosimane‚ this completes a dream start at Ahly since his move from Mamelodi Sundowns in early October.

Africa’s club of the 20th century had already secured the Egyptian Premier League title under Swiss predecessor Rene Weiler‚ which Mosimane wrapped up in style with a draw and three victories.

Ahly beat bitter rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the final to lift their first Caf Champions League title since 2013 — extending their record to nine tournament victories, after Mosimane had steered the Devils through the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate win against Wydad Casablanca.

Saturday’s win against El Gaish saw the Egyptian Cup added. And Ahly can make it a spectacular quadruple in 2019/2020 if they beat Confederation Cup victors RS Berkane of Morocco in Thursday’s Caf Super Cup at Cairo International Stadium.

Mosimane can take plenty of credit for Ahly’s Egyptian Cup trophy‚ as he steered the club past Abou Qir Fertilizers and Al Ittihad in the quarterfinals and semifinals (both 2-1).

Due to the effects of Covid-19 on global domestic schedules‚ the SA 2019/2020 season — where Mosimane steered Sundowns to a treble in the Premier Soccer League‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup — ended three months earlier than in Egypt.

Mosimane has already accumulated six winners’ medals and trophies in 2019/2020‚ and the Caf Super Cup would make it seven.

EDITORIAL: Pitso reaches for the stars

Former Sundowns coach now with Al Ahly is rocketing into unexplored reaches of the football universe with his early success in Egypt
Opinion
4 days ago

Bafana coach Ntseki lauds serial winner Mosimane

Former Downs mentor conquers Africa with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and a technical team composed mostly of South Africans
Sport
5 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Anele’s easy down-to-earth demeanour was no facade

A veteran of more than 50 Bafana caps, the defender leaves a rich legacy that will be celebrated in SA and Europe for many years
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: A year of fascinating ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: On course for putting and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pitso Mosimane chalks up second treble in one ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Hitting the road to find out how ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie flies to world half ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

AmaZulu snap up Mahlambi on loan from Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Dortmund set for period without super striker Haaland

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal hope for change of fortune at high-flying Spurs

Sport / Soccer

Pressure on Zidane to save job as Real struggle

Sport / Soccer

United’s Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.