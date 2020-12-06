Pitso Mosimane chalks up second treble in one season

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has lifted a third trophy since taking charge of the Red Devils two months ago with Saturday night’s Egyptian Cup victory via penalties over El Gaish.

Ahly took the lead at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria through Kahraba’s 65th-minute strike and appeared headed for victory in regulation time before Nasser Mansi’s equaliser two minutes into added time. The Red Devils won 3-2 on penalties.

For Mosimane‚ this completes a dream start at Ahly since his move from Mamelodi Sundowns in early October.

Africa’s club of the 20th century had already secured the Egyptian Premier League title under Swiss predecessor Rene Weiler‚ which Mosimane wrapped up in style with a draw and three victories.

Ahly beat bitter rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the final to lift their first Caf Champions League title since 2013 — extending their record to nine tournament victories, after Mosimane had steered the Devils through the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate win against Wydad Casablanca.

Saturday’s win against El Gaish saw the Egyptian Cup added. And Ahly can make it a spectacular quadruple in 2019/2020 if they beat Confederation Cup victors RS Berkane of Morocco in Thursday’s Caf Super Cup at Cairo International Stadium.

Mosimane can take plenty of credit for Ahly’s Egyptian Cup trophy‚ as he steered the club past Abou Qir Fertilizers and Al Ittihad in the quarterfinals and semifinals (both 2-1).

Due to the effects of Covid-19 on global domestic schedules‚ the SA 2019/2020 season — where Mosimane steered Sundowns to a treble in the Premier Soccer League‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup — ended three months earlier than in Egypt.

Mosimane has already accumulated six winners’ medals and trophies in 2019/2020‚ and the Caf Super Cup would make it seven.