Sport / Soccer

Palace’s Roy Hodgson hails Wilfried Zaha’s ruthless streak in front of goal

Manager praises Ivorian striker after he scored two goals against West Bromwich Albion

06 December 2020 - 19:14 Arvind Sriram
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their fourth goal against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, Britain, December 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE EGERTON
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their fourth goal against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, Britain, December 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE EGERTON

Bengaluru — Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised Wilfried Zaha for his newfound sharpness in front of goal after the Ivorian netted twice in Sunday’s 5-1 Premier League victory at 10-man West Bromwich Albion.            

Zaha marked his comeback from self-isolation after contracting Covid-19 with two well-taken goals, first curling the ball past Sam Johnstone in the 55th minute and then doubling his tally 13 minutes later by tapping home after a fine run from Eberechi Eze.

“We know he has that ability. When he can get the ball in the final third, he’s very difficult to stop,” Hodgson said of Zaha, who is Palace’s top scorer this season with seven league goals.

“What he’s added this year is goalscoring, he’s always looking to get shots away. That first goal I see a lot in training — it’s not a fluke. If he can keep that up, that bodes well for us.”

Hodgson also reserved praise for striker Christian Benteke, who opened his account for the campaign on his first start with two second-half goals.

“I would like to think he’s going to get lots of plaudits. It wasn’t just the goals, there were other aspects, too,” Hodgson said. “He’s waited for a chance. He’s been patient and never stopped working.

“Today he showed the type of player he was when we bought him from Liverpool, and he hasn’t lost it. Players can still rely on him, and I want to see more of it.”

Palace, who now have 16 points from 11 matches to sit 11th on the log, host league leaders Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Reuters

Pitso Mosimane chalks up second treble in one season

The former Sundowns coach completes a dream start as Al Ahly beat El Gaish to secure the Egyptian Cup
Sport
10 hours ago

Dortmund set for period without super striker Haaland

Injury list grows as top scorer is sidelined until January
Sport
3 days ago

Arsenal hope for change of fortune at high-flying Spurs

Gunners have never won an away game against a Mourinho-managed team
Sport
3 days ago

Pressure on Zidane to save job as Real struggle

Coach is said to have two matches left to retain his position
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: A year of fascinating ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: On course for putting and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pitso Mosimane chalks up second treble in one ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Hitting the road to find out how ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie flies to world half ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Premier League agrees to £250m loans for struggling clubs

Sport / Soccer

United’s Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Sport / Soccer

AmaZulu snap up Mahlambi on loan from Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Call for footballers not to ignore head injuries

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.