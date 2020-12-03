Sport / Soccer

Premier League agrees to £250m loans for struggling clubs

Shareholders approve interest free loans for English Football League lower division clubs hit by Covid-19 pandemic

03 December 2020 - 19:17 Rohith Nair
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Bengaluru  — The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a £250m bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Club finances have been hit hard since the pandemic barred fans from entering stadiums, with many at the risk of going out of business.

The agreement, approved at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday, will see the second-tier Championship receive an interest-free £200m loan while third-tier League One and fourth tier League Two clubs have been awarded a £50m grant.

"Our overarching aim throughout this process has been to ensure that all EFL clubs survive the financial impact of the pandemic," EFL chair Rick Parry said.

"I'm pleased that we have now reached a resolution on behalf of our clubs and as we have maintained throughout this will provide much needed support and clarity following months of uncertainty."

The government's department for digital, culture, media and sport secretary Oliver Dowden welcomed the deal months after he urged the top flight to step up and provide financial support to the lower league clubs.

"I'm glad that football has come together to agree this substantial package. Fans are starting to return and we look forward to building on this as soon as it's safe," Dowden said.

"With a £250m support package for men's elite football and £300m government funding for women's football, the National League and other major spectator sports we have fuel in the tank to get clubs and sports through this."

Fans have been allowed to return to stadiums this week in limited numbers for the first time since March, with the government allowing up to 4,000 spectators at outdoor elite sports events in the lowest-risk medium alert areas of England.

Reuters

Arsenal hope for change of fortune at high-flying Spurs

Gunners have never won an away game against a Mourinho-managed team
Sport
4 hours ago

United’s Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

The Uruguayan has apologised for a social media post that is considered racially offensive
Sport
2 days ago

Chelsea relish chance to knock Spurs off their perch

Victory for west Londoners would see them leapfrog co-leaders in league
Sport
1 week ago

