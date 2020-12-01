Sport / Soccer

United’s Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

01 December 2020 - 17:40 Simon Evans
Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin against Russia at the 2018 World Cup, June 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face his former club Paris St Germain (PSG) in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday despite the furore over his social media post.

Cavani is the subject of an FA investigation into an Instagram comment he made in response to a message of congratulations he received for his two-goal match-winning performance in Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League victory at Southampton.

The Uruguayan said he was thanking a friend for the comment when he wrote in Spanish “Gracias negrito”. He later deleted the comment and apologised. United said there was “no malicious intent” behind the post.

After his outstanding display at Southampton, Cavani is likely to lead the line for United against the French champions for whom he scored 200 goals to become their all-time top scorer before leaving in June.

“He is ready to play and of course it’s special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he is the top scorer, so that will affect him mentally,” Solskjaer said on Tuesday.

“But from knowing him, that will give him energy. He is so professional. And he will work on his mindset today to get ready for the game,” he said.

As to whether Cavani would be affected by the fallout from his social media post, Solskjaer said: “He has learnt a lesson. It might affect him, but he will have to put that to one side when the game is on. The best players can put those things aside.”

Solskjaer said he was sure the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

“He’s been asked by the FA to explain and we will support him. It’s one of those unfortunate situations where he’s just come into the country and in Uruguay it’s been used in a different way,” he said.

The Norwegian backed former United defender Gary Neville’s suggestion that players coming to England from abroad should be given education on issues around “diversity and inclusion”.

“We support him, but we also support the FA. We want to be in the fight against discrimination. I saw Gary [Neville] said something that maybe all the players coming in from other countries should be educated and I’m sure Edinson has learnt the hard way,” he added.

Reuters

Two-goal Edinson Cavani inspires Man United comeback win

Uruguayan comes on as second-half substitute to devastating effect
1 day ago

Frank Lampard chides VAR after Chelsea denied the spot

Dismissal of London club’s penalty did not help United break winless streak at home
1 month ago

