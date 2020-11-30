Sport / Soccer

Arsenal’s Arteta not concerned about job despite fifth defeat

Worst start to a season since 1981/1982 after loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers

30 November 2020 - 15:15 Hardik Vyas
David Luiz of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 29 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOHN WALTON
Bengaluru — Arsenal’s fifth Premier League defeat of the season dropped them to 14th on Sunday but manager Mikel Arteta said he is not worried about losing his job despite the club’s awful start.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, a result that left Arsenal on 13 points, eight behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, after 10 matches.

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal coach a year to the day on Sunday when the club were sitting eighth, but Arteta said he is focused on the team’s future, not his own.

“It’s something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don’t know when that is going to happen,” Arteta told reporters. “In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it.

“My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club.”

Arsenal have lost their past three home league games and are mired in their worst start to a season since 1981/1982. Only two of their 13 shots were on target on Sunday and Gabriel’s first-half equaliser was their 10th league goal of the season, just one more than 19th placed Fulham.

“We can beat anybody but we can lose as well because the margins are so minimal,” Arteta said. “We want to start to score more goals, obviously. The mountain is a big one to climb.” 

Reuters

