Sport / Soccer

Tributes pour in for former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca

Player spent most of his career with KRC Genk in Belgium before moving to Sundowns and won 53 caps for SA

23 November 2020 - 15:15 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Anele Ngcongca. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Anele Ngcongca. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

The nation has continued to pay tribute to former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca following his death in a motor accident on Monday morning.

The 33-year-old Ngcongca‚ who won a number of titles with former club Mamelodi Sundowns but was in the process of moving to AmaZulu on loan from The Brazilians, was on his way to Durban with another person in the vehicle when the accident happened.

The SA Football Association (Safa)‚ Sundowns and AmaZulu paid tribute to the well-travelled player.

The two Premier Soccer League clubs confirmed Ngcongca passed away in the accident but also requested that his family be afforded maximum privacy.

“AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns FC extend their deepest condolences to the Ngcongca family‚ teammates‚ supporters and the broader football fraternity‚ as well as everyone who was touched by the life of this exceptional football ambassador‚” the two sides said.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said this has been a difficult year and it continues to extract a heavy toll.

Jordaan said while Ngcongca’s passing was terrible‚ a plan needs to be made to stem road deaths among footballers.

“We have lost a number of our players through road accidents and I cannot explain enough the importance of adhering to speed limits and other driving regulations. Do not drink and drive. Do not speed, and take rest when you’re tired‚” Jordaan said.

Ngcongca‚ who spent most of his club career with KRC Genk in Belgium before moving to Sundowns‚ was capped 53 times by Bafana Bafana.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is wary of struggling Chiefs

Amakhosi can click at any time and opposition coach doesn’t want to be there when they do
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana coach Ntseki turns focus to Ghana qualifier

Mentor says not having his regular defensive players had an effect on the team’s performance against São Tomé
Sport
5 days ago

Bafana and Banyana set to get equal pay

Safa says it is mindful of the Banyana pay issue and that ‘it is a work in progress’
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Three birdies seal Joburg Open title for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Dortmund’s Erling Haaland makes waves in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Major victories, but to the sound ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Themba Zwane shows his class with hat-trick as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Man City’s Pep Guardiola extends contract to 2023

Sport / Soccer

Xoki talks up AmaZulu’s chances against Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Man City to put Tottenham’s new belief to the test

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.