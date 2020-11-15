Sport / Soccer

Man United have mentality to be champions, says Bruno Fernandes

The club last claimed the league title in 2012/2013 under legendary manager Alex Ferguson

15 November 2020 - 20:12 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action. Picture: TOM PURSLOW/GETTY IMAGES​
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action. Picture: TOM PURSLOW/GETTY IMAGES​

Bengaluru — Manchester United may not have the resources that some of their Premier League rivals do but the fallen giants of English football still possess the mentality to end their title drought in the competition, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said.      

United last claimed the league title in the 2012-2013 season under Alex Ferguson and have endured a frustrating period since, with rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool building teams capable of dominating the league.

United finished third in the league last season and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup and Europa League with Fernandes, who arrived at the club in January, playing a key role.

“For me, it doesn’t matter about the other teams. People may say they’re better than us, they have a better first 11 than us, guys who come from the bench are better. People can say what they think, I don’t care,” Fernandes said on the UTD podcast.

“For a club like United, it’s a long time since we won the Premier League. It’s too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind — all the players, all the staff — we’re here to win. And I think we have that mentality.

“I came to Manchester to win trophies. You’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history.”

United have made a disappointing start to the season and sit 14th after three victories, three defeats and a draw from their opening seven games. They take on promoted West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as action resumes after the international break. 

Reuters

