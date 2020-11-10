Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has admitted the 5-0 aggregate scoreline in his team’s MTN8 semifinal defeat against Orlando Pirates was “painful” and “embarrassing”.

The coach‚ though‚ again reinforced that he knows what is needed to turn around Chiefs’ indifferent start to the 2020/2021 season.

Chiefs never enjoy losing to Pirates. To follow the 3-0 loss on October 31 in the first leg with Sunday’s 2-0 defeat in the second leg will have been hard to accept.

“It’s obviously very painful. It’s embarrassing‚ the score‚” Hunt admitted‚ stressing that Chiefs did have some unfortunate outcomes in front of goal that could have brought them closer over the two legs than the scoreline suggests.

“You know‚ I’m not saying we should have won the games. No, but we had good opportunities in both games.

“Maybe not so many [in the second leg]. But before Pirates scored, the ball hit the crossbar; it could have gone in. It makes a difference. In the first leg‚ two chances in the first 20 minutes don’t go in.

“And Pirates are good on the turnover. They’ve got the pace. But it’s not good that we didn’t score‚ that’s for sure.”

Hunt was asked‚ as early murmurs of discontent grow among Chiefs’ fans already‚ what positives he can take from the two legs to placate some of the grumbles and convince the club’s supporters that he needs time to achieve what he wants.

“I know [what’s needed]‚ but I cannot say publicly what I know‚” the coach responded.

“I mean, I know a footballer and I know players and I know teams. So if anybody can’t see that‚ then I don’t want to elaborate on that.

“But I know what needs to be done. But right now we’ve got to try and do the best we can. And there’s not much more I can say about that.”

Pressed on the positives he could have taken from the Pirates games, Hunt said: “Ja‚ that younger players got a run in these two games. Yes‚ sure.

“Obviously they didn’t feel it with the support‚ but felt what it’s like a bit at this level — what’s required at this level.

“And knowing what I know [about what’s needed] without having to watch it.”

With this week’s Fifa date‚ Hunt has 12 days to work on Chiefs’ deficiencies ahead of their Premiership fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on November 21.