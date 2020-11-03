Buoyed by two excellent results at the start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is confident of a positive result when his charges face early log leaders Baroka FC in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Ncikazi‚ who replaced Steve Komphela at Arrows‚ has started well in his new post with a point in the first match away to Bloemfontein Celtic (1-1) before grabbing all the spoils at home against SuperSport United (3-1) last Wednesday.

“Our team has done exceptionally well in the two games we’ve played‚” said Ncikazi. “[They did well] even in the match against Celtic where we earned the draw.

“Based on the chances we created‚ seven of them‚ and they had half a chance and the score ended 1-1.

“But I’m satisfied with the way the boys committed themselves‚ the way they stuck to the game plan.

“So far so good and I’m hoping this is the beginning of good things to come. [Ntsako] Makhubela’s performance has been exceptional [he’s scored a goal in each match].

“We spoke to him. We indicated to him that in SA it’s very important that as an offensive player he needs to score, and he’s done that,” said Ncikazi.

“I’m not worried because he’s a humble boy and he’s got a lot of objectives that he wants to achieve this season. He can only achieve those when he’s in the team that plays him, and that’s Golden Arrows.

“So I don’t have worries about him getting big-headed ... he’s prepared to listen to our instructions.”

On facing a Baroka side that has been on hot form with two wins against Maritzburg United (2-1) and Black Leopards (3-1)‚ Ncikazi said history will not play any part in Wednesday’s game and they will go there with that in mind.

“Baroka’s performances of the past are not going to lead us into the fallacy of thinking the history is going to play a match‚” said the 51-year-old former defender.

“The current Baroka team is not the same as the one that played in the previous seasons. They’ve lots of energy‚ they play direct football and you can see that they’re energised and we’re not going to take things for granted when we go there.

“We have to be very careful‚ bring our A game and defend well while we also impose ourselves when we have the ball.

“I’m hopeful that when we play the way we’ve trained we’ll get a positive result against Baroka. We can take a lot from the game we played against SuperSport.

“Lots of positives and our team did very well‚ scoring three goals at home and we could have scored more,” said Ncikazi, adding that “if we build from that, it’s only the sky that can limit us”.

Baroka will hope Malawian top scorer Richard Mbulu adds to his three goals and continues where he left off against Leopards when he added a brace to the goal he scored in the opening match against Maritzburg.