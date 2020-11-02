Sport / Soccer

New signings impress Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta hails performances of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey in win over Manchester United

02 November 2020 - 14:44 Arvind Sriram
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is pleased by how quickly new recruits Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey have settled into life at the Premier League club after the duo impressed in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Partey put in a dominant display in midfield, while Gabriel expertly marshalled the defence as Arsenal secured their first win at United since 2006.

“I know how tough this league is ... but we try to pick certain characteristics in the profile of players that we want to find for our club,” Arteta told reporters. “I think they play with a lot of maturity and they look like they’ve been here longer than they actually have.

“I know there are still some connections where they don’t have that flow, because they haven’t played much together. But I also see the spirit they are creating and the personality they are showing on the pitch.”

Partey’s display also drew praise from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who said the Ghanaian midfielder reminded him of Arsenal great Patrick Vieira.

“Partey was outstanding. The more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. He’s big, strong and aggressive, and he can pass it forward.

“He can deal with the ball,” Keane told Sky Sports. “I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.” 

Reuters

Man United great Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia

The news was disclosed in the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis would help others
Sport
18 hours ago

Away goal gives Bloemfontein Celtic advantage in semifinal

SuperSport will enter the second leg in Bloemfontein knowing they must score at least one goal if they want to get to the final
Sport
20 hours ago

Birthday boy James Ward-Prowse steers Saints to victory

Aston Villa suffer second successive home defeat after winning their opening four league games
Sport
21 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp praises ‘monster’ Phillips for strong showing in league debut

Young defender was forced to play after three players sidelined with injuries
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jake White heaps praise on his Bulls for dominant ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Man United great Bobby Charlton diagnosed with ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mumbai and Hyderabad win big as IPL playoffs race ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Clive Woodward: England did not dazzle in Six ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Hospitality sector must be agile ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.