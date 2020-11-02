Gavin Hunt felt Kaizer Chiefs could have made more of their MTN8 semifinal first-leg match against Orlando Pirates on Saturday had they profited from two excellent early chances, going down 3-0 instead.

Chiefs started stronger at Orlando Stadium‚ and Khama Billiat skimmed the crossbar‚ then teed up Leonardo Castro in a perfect position only for the player to completely miscue the ball. Then Zakhele Lepasa took advantage of being left free on his run onto Terrence Dzvukamanja’s cross and opened the scoring for Pirates in the 26th minute.

Hunt’s Bucs counterpart Josef Zinnbauer admitted that getting the first goal helped his team hold the advantage. It allowed Pirates to defend and switch to the counterattack in the second half as Chiefs pressed for an equaliser.

Bucs added two more after the break via Vincent Pule (67th) and Thembinkosi Lorch (81st).

“Not good enough‚ obviously. [But] we still had the best two chances before they scored and we could have made it 2-0‚ and it would have been a different game‚” Hunt said.

“But you know‚ physically out-fought. Because of our situation‚ I think. But dust ourselves off and go again.”

Pirates grew in strength as the match progressed. Hunt did not seem to agree‚ though‚ with the suggestion that his team were a lesser side in the second half and suggested the scoreline flattered the Buccaneers.

“They [Pirates] sat in [and played counterattack]. The second goal was from a free kick‚ went over the back of our right-back’s head — he didn’t head the ball‚” he said. “The third goal was from a corner. One of the players tried to control it on the halfway line and they took it off him.

“So‚ you read the scoreline‚ it’s like when we lost 3-0 to Sundowns — one goal was from a penalty; you know‚ breakaways,” Hunt said.

Chiefs meet Premier Soccer League new arrivals TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ then face an uphill battle reeling in the 3-0 scoreline in Sunday’s MTN semifinal second leg‚ also at FNB.