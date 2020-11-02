Celtic goalkeeper taken to hospital

First-choice Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane was admitted to hospital after the MTN8 first-leg semifinal against SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

The Celtic keeper was dazed after falling awkwardly when making a save in the first half and had to receive medical attention for several minutes on the pitch before he was cleared to continue.

Mabokgwane had another awkward landing in the second half and this time had to leave the field on a stretcher with what looked like head pains.

The influential Lantshene Phalane was first to come off injured as he limped off clutching his groin area with almost half an hour played and was replaced by Given Mashikinya in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I have not seen the medical team yet and I am not sure of [Phalane’s] situation. I just heard that Jackson [Mabokgwane] has been taken to hospital but Phalane is still with the team‚” said Celtic coach John Maduka.

Key midfielder Phalane was to be assessed on Monday and a call on whether he makes the match-day squad to face Pirates at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (7.30pm) will be made.

Celtic turn their attention to league duties on Wednesday when they host an Orlando Pirates team high on confidence after beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the other MTN8 semifinal on Saturday. It is doubtful Mabokgwane will feature in the game against his former club.

With games coming thick and fast due to the delayed start to the season because of Covid-19‚ Maduka has hinted at several changes for the visit of Pirates to keep his troops refreshed ahead of Saturday’s semifinal second leg at home against SuperSport.

“It is very important for us to introduce fresh legs. We have been playing every three days‚ so it is important to go to the game against Pirates refreshed a little‚” said Maduka. “There might be some changes‚ one or two or three so the team can be able to compete on Wednesday [against Pirates].”

Celtic have had a wobbly start to the Premier Soccer League season. They started with a 1-1 draw at home against Lamontville Golden Arrows and followed that up with a 1-0 defeat to rookies TS Galaxy in their last league match and will be eager to register their first win against Pirates.

Celtic have just one point from their two league matches, while Pirates have not had an ideal start either with two points from as many games following 1-1 draws with AmaZulu and Stellenbosch.