Premier League match preview

London — Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of this weekend’s English Premier League:

Saturday: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace; Wolves have earned 10 points so far, their best total after six Premier League games. They have lost three of their last six league meetings with Palace (two wins, one draw). Palace have won three of their last five away league games against Wolves (two defeats).

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Sheffield United have never beaten City in eight attempts (three draws, five defeats). Blades boss Chris Wilder has won 99 of his 202 games in charge of the club in all competitions, but has been stuck on 99 wins for the last 10 games (two draws, eight defeats). If Riyad Mahrez scores or assists, he will reach 100 Premier League goal involvements, becoming the sixth African to achieve the feat after Didier Drogba, Yakubu Ayegbeni, Emmanuel Adebayor, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Burnley vs Chelsea: Burnley have won one of their 12 Premier League matches against Chelsea (three draws, eight defeats). Chelsea have won five of their six games at Burnley (one draw). Edouard Mendy can become the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his first three Premier League games for the London club since Petr Cech in August 2004.

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 62 Premier League home games (51 wins, 11 draws), winning 28 of their last 29 games at Anfield. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against West Ham (six wins, two draws). West Ham manager David Moyes has never won in 15 previous Premier League away games against the Merseyside club (six draws, nine defeats).

Sunday: Aston Villa vs Southampton; Villa are without a win in their last seven games against Southampton (three draws, four defeats). Southampton have won their last two games at Villa, scoring seven goals in total. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl has won 13 away Premier League games (13 wins, eight draws, 12 defeats), only Ronald Koeman (14) has won more in the competition for the south-coast club.

Newcastle United vs Everton: Newcastle have won two of their last 15 Premier League games against Everton (three draws, 10 defeats). Newcastle won one of their last seven Premier League home games (two draws, four defeats), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those games. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals (four) against Newcastle than he has against any other opponent.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: United are without a win in their three home games so far this season (one draw, two defeats), last failing to win any of their first four games at Old Trafford in 1972-73. United are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Arsenal (eights wins, five defeats). The Gunners have won two of their last three games against United (one draw) — as many as they did in their previous 15 against them (two wins, five draws, eight defeats).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton: Spurs have lost one of their last 12 matches in the Premier League (seven wins, four draws). Brighton have won one of their six Premier League games against Spurs (one draw, four defeats). Brighton have lost once in their last 10 away games (three wins, six draws).

