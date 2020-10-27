People will soon know what George Maluleka is capable of, says Sundowns coach

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says many people do not give former Bafana Bafana midfielder George Maluleka the respect he deserves, but he believes they will soon know what he is capable.

Maluleka made his Premier Soccer League (PSL) debut for the Brazilians as a late substitute against former club Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend and won a penalty that led to the third goal in the comfortable 3-0 win for Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

“I was very impressed to see him going as far as getting a penalty in the box‚” said Mngqithi‚ who co-coaches with Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela at Chloorkop where they have taken over from former coach Pitso Mosimane.

“To see him getting into the box was very encouraging because I have been telling him that more than anything else his game is short of those incisive moments of shots at goals and scoring.

“When I saw that very good entry into the box‚ I was encouraged because I know what the boy is capable of and I don’t think that a lot of people give him the respect he deserves.

“I want to believe that before long people will be in a better position to know what George is capable of.”

Mngqithi also took time to condemn those who were last week spreading rumours that Maluleka was not part of the plans for Downs’ technical team trio.

“Let me clarify this rumour because it was just unfounded. I was very straightforward even after the previous match that he is in our plans and we know what he is capable of‚” Mngqithi said.