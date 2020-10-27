Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman‚ now playing for Carlisle United in League Two in England‚ was among a raft of changes made by coach Molefi Ntseki in his squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in November’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Also returning to the squad is Bongani Zungu‚ now with Glasgow Rangers‚ Thulani Serero and Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ who all represented SA at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.

Ntseki also included former Bafana first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune despite him conceding three goals in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Maritzburg United defender Rushine de Reuck‚ recently named the Premier Soccer League’s defender of the season, was rewarded with a first call-up.

Bafana have to win both matches against Sao Tome to have a realistic chance of making it to the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon after losing one (away against Ghana 2-0) and winning one (Sudan at home 1-0) in their opening fixtures.

SA meet Sao Tome in the first match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 13‚ then head for the return match in the island nation situated in the Gulf of Guinea on November 16.

* The SA Football Association (Safa) defended and clarified their unusual decision of announcing the SA squad at 10pm on Monday, and exclusively to the SABC‚ saying they were put in a quandary by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

While SuperSport and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have previously made televised announcements‚ these have generally been during the day or at prime time between 6pm and 8pm‚ and in media gatherings at which journalists are invited to ask questions.

Safa communications head Dominic Chimhavi said the reason for the late-night announcement was that Caf wanted the squad lists by Monday.

“The whole decision was mostly not of our own making because Caf came to us over the weekend to say they wanted the [lists of the] squads to be in Cairo within 24 hours or by the close of business on Monday‚” explained Chimhavi‚ who added that the request created problems for Safa.

“This meant we could only send call-up letters to the clubs when business resumed on Monday morning and this created a lot of problems. We couldn’t have a press conference on Monday morning because we were busy sending out call-up letters.

“We also wanted the press conference to be live in accordance with the agreement with our broadcast partner, which is SABC. We have an agreement with the SABC and when we spoke to them we discovered that the only time we could have a live slot was at 10pm.”

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven‚ Belgium)‚ Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Thibang Phete (Belenenses‚ Portugal)‚ Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates)‚ Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Innocent Maela (Pirates)‚ Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United)‚ Abbubaker Mobara (Cape Town City)‚ Reeve Frosler (Chiefs).

Midfielders: Andile Jali (Sundowns)‚ Themba Zwane (Sundowns)‚ Thulani Serero (Al Jazira‚ Abu Dhabi)‚ Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport)‚ Bongani Zungu (Rangers‚ Scotland) ‚ Keagan Dolly (Montpellier‚ France)‚ Percy Tau (Anderlecht‚ Belgium)‚ Lebohang Manyama (Chiefs)‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Cincinnati‚ USA)‚ Luther Singh (Sporting Braga‚ Portugal)‚ Dean Furman (Carlisle United).

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Sundowns)‚ Bradley Grobler (Supersport)‚ Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg).