Sport / Soccer

Outclassed Barca and Real point to Clasico clunker

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is likely to play his last home game against Real Madrid

22 October 2020 - 16:20 Joseph Cassinelli
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the match against Ferencvaros in Barcelona, Spain, October 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the match against Ferencvaros in Barcelona, Spain, October 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Madrid — In Spain, the words “El Clasico” are usually a synonym for greatness. The game, which has been moved to an unfamiliar 4pm (SA time) kickoff slot to appease global television markets, is still probably the most-watched match in club football.

However, a look at the two sides now leaves one wondering what comes next for both. Neither have been particularly impressive of late. Both lost their last La Liga games to lowly opponents, and some are questioning if this will be the lowest-quality Clasico for a long time.

Barca’s talisman Lionel Messi spent the entire close season trying to wriggle out of his contract at the Nou Camp, to no avail. However, it seems likely that this will be the Argentina forward’s final home game against Real in La Liga unless there is a big change of heart.

It does seem unfair that a player who has given so much joy to the club over the years would play out his final Clasico behind closed doors, against what might be the most fragile-looking Real side of his career for a less than vintage Barca.

That, however, appears to be the reality and the bigger question for Barca is perhaps what they will do when their captain finally leaves? It is a reflection of the depths to which both clubs have allowed themselves to slip.

It is a far cry from the Pep Guardiola vs Jose Mourinho heyday of this fixture a decade ago.

The Barca board is facing a vote of no confidence, thanks in no small part to Messi’s actions in the close season. Real, meanwhile, did not make its habitual splash in the transfer market this summer as it opted for a stadium refurbishment instead.

Their humiliating defeats by Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk mean that not even three-time Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane is exempt from criticism, and calls for him to be replaced have already started from a minority of fans.

At the best of times it is a game that neither side dare lose. However, with both clubs teetering on the brink of a crisis, avoiding defeat becomes imperative.

Reuters

Arsene Wenger pooh-poohs Mourinho’s ‘kindergarten’ jibe

Former Arsenal boss did not mention one of his main adversaries in his autobiography
Sport
2 days ago

Liverpool and Bayern not having it their own way

The heavyweights in Europe’s major leagues find themselves trailing
Sport
3 days ago

Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo sends Sundowns crashing

A 69th-minute goal by Letsoalo makes it a day to forget for Sundowns trio of coaches
Sport
3 days ago

Big guns must protect the small clubs, says Mikel Arteta

US owners of Manchester United and Liverpool want the biggest clubs to have special voting rights that would hand them control of the league
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Delving into the environmental and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Race is on as Italians start testing America’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
England cricket tour confirmed
Sport / Cricket
4.
Sundowns set to have a big clear out of players
Sport / Soccer
5.
Tiger on the hunt for PGA Tour wins record
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Sport / Soccer

Sensational Fati shows there is life after Messi

Sport / Soccer

Emotional Luis Suarez proud to have thrived alongside Messi

Sport / Soccer

Barca striker Suarez heads for Atletico Madrid

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.