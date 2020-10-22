Outclassed Barca and Real point to Clasico clunker

Madrid — In Spain, the words “El Clasico” are usually a synonym for greatness. The game, which has been moved to an unfamiliar 4pm (SA time) kickoff slot to appease global television markets, is still probably the most-watched match in club football.

However, a look at the two sides now leaves one wondering what comes next for both. Neither have been particularly impressive of late. Both lost their last La Liga games to lowly opponents, and some are questioning if this will be the lowest-quality Clasico for a long time.

Barca’s talisman Lionel Messi spent the entire close season trying to wriggle out of his contract at the Nou Camp, to no avail. However, it seems likely that this will be the Argentina forward’s final home game against Real in La Liga unless there is a big change of heart.

It does seem unfair that a player who has given so much joy to the club over the years would play out his final Clasico behind closed doors, against what might be the most fragile-looking Real side of his career for a less than vintage Barca.

That, however, appears to be the reality and the bigger question for Barca is perhaps what they will do when their captain finally leaves? It is a reflection of the depths to which both clubs have allowed themselves to slip.

It is a far cry from the Pep Guardiola vs Jose Mourinho heyday of this fixture a decade ago.

The Barca board is facing a vote of no confidence, thanks in no small part to Messi’s actions in the close season. Real, meanwhile, did not make its habitual splash in the transfer market this summer as it opted for a stadium refurbishment instead.

Their humiliating defeats by Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk mean that not even three-time Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane is exempt from criticism, and calls for him to be replaced have already started from a minority of fans.

At the best of times it is a game that neither side dare lose. However, with both clubs teetering on the brink of a crisis, avoiding defeat becomes imperative.

Reuters