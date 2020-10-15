New Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt wants to get Khama Billiat “playing in the right areas” to get the Zimbabwean back to his best.

Hunt said if he can succeed in doing that‚ Billiat‚ with his experience at 30 should be a double-figures goalscorer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Billiat — a key figure in Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League success of 2016 — scored just two goals and was noticeably under par under Hunt’s predecessor at Chiefs‚ Ernst Middendorp‚ with speculation of the two not seeing eye to eye.

“I’ve got huge expectations. I know him from Zimbabwe to Ajax [Cape Town]‚” Hunt said at a media conference on Thursday for Chiefs’ MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“Yes‚ he’s older‚ but he should be more experienced now‚ he’s a bit wiser. I think the most important thing we have got to do is get him playing to his strengths.

“I don’t want to know what’s gone on here before. It’s got nothing to do with me. I just want to see what’s in front of me and hopefully we can get him ... he’s certainly a double figures goalscorer in the league‚ and that’s got to be the first aim.”

Middendorp steered Chiefs to second place last season‚ ceding the Premiership to Sundowns on the final day in early September of the Covid-19-affected campaign.

Amakhosi opted to not continue with the German coach‚ and Hunt’s availability after the sale of Bidvest Wits saw him appointed at Naturena.