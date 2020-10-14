Orlando Pirates have signed former ace Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare.

A skilful‚ forceful central midfield presence, Monare becomes the fourth high-profile signing for Pirates from the now defunct Wits‚ whose Premier League franchise was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Namibian wing Deon Hotto and Zimbabwe forward Terrence Dzvukamanja had already crossed from their former home ground at Wits to Pirates in the transfer window.

Bucs said Monare has joined them as a free agent and signed a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old‚ who spent four seasons at the Clever Boys‚ will bolster the midfield where the Buccaneers will be contesting in a compressed 2020-21 season which includes the Caf Confederations Cup.

Monare said: “I am happy to have signed with the club. I hope‚ like I have done in my entire career‚ I can make a meaningful contribution during my time here.

“I think this is a team that suits my style of play and that can only benefit me and the team for the season ahead.”

Monare was a preferred regular in coach Gavin Hunt’s midfield in his four seasons at Wits playing 24‚ 22‚ 25 and 24 out of 30 league matches in those campaigns‚ including being influential in the Clever Boys’ Premiership title in 2016-17.