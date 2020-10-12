Steve Komphela has hit the ground running at Mamelodi Sundowns after being introduced to the players and the members of the technical team on the same day as he announced his arrival at Chloorkop on Monday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach wasted no time in making himself at home at the league champions and immediately put on the Brazillians colours‚ joining joint coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena for his first training session with Sundowns.

The 53-year-old former Bafana Bafana coach announced his arrival at Chloorkop with a statement he issued on Monday morning.

The statement lacked transparency on what the description of “senior coach”‚ as he described his new role at he club‚ will entail. But it is understood Komphela’s title will not necessarily be that of an assistant coach or be referred to with that name. He joined as a “senior coach” and will report to Mngqithi and Mokwena.

Mngqithi was afforded the privilege of having the final word should there be an issue they cannot agree on when Sundowns announced their appointment last week.

Komphela did not reveal the length of his contract with Sundowns.

“I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach and to work with joint head coaches‚ Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena‚” said Komphela.

Komphela will work with the coaches as Sundowns continue to bolster both their playing squad and technical team after the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian club Al Ahly last month.

“I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in SA and on the African Continent.”

Komphela thanked Golden Arrows owner and chair Mato Madlala for giving him the opportunity when he joined the KwaZulu-Natal side in December 2018.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the chairperson of Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Mato Madlala‚ and to Golden Arrows FC for their support and encouragement to me while I was head coach of Golden Arrows.”

Sundowns will be undergoing a major rebuild in the upcoming season to plug the gaping hole left by Mosimane after signing no less than 12 players in a huge shake-up at the cash-rich club.

He has coached as many as seven clubs in the Premiership in the past decade having mentored Free State Stars‚ Platinum Stars‚ Maritzburg United‚ Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic before joining Lamontville Golden Arrows in December 2018.

Komphela got his biggest coaching gig in club football when he joined Chiefs on a three-year contract in 2015.

Having failed to win a trophy at Naturena‚ he was forced to resign before the end of his contract after Chiefs fans launched a violent attack at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in April 2018

Violence erupted at the end of Chiefs’ 2-0 Nedbank Cup defeat against Free State Stars and the fans stormed the pitch after the final whistle‚ on a night that also cost Komphela his job.

He announced he was quitting minutes after the match ended.

The hooligans who invaded the pitch attacked security personnel with plastic chairs‚ damaged advertising boards and flattened a steel barricade.

Komphela joined Celtic in July 2018 but the financial struggles at the Bloemfontein club saw him stay just six months before moving to Golden Arrows.