Luther Singh is willing to fight for a striker’s berth in the national football team after struggling in the past couple of years to fulfil the promise that prompted former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to hand him his debut in 2017.

Singh made his only appearance in a Bafana shirt in a 0-0 friendly against Angola in March 2017. He will be eager to make a challenge when coach Molefi Ntseki’s charges play two friendlies against Namibia and Zambia this week.

“It’s always a great honour and opportunity to represent my country‚” he said after joining the Bafana camp from his Portuguese first division team FC Pacos de Ferreira.

Singh said the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted the Bafana and under-23 programmes that would have seen him represent the country in the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics‚ has been a challenging period.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone‚ not only footballers. But I’m glad things are getting back to normal slowly but surely. We’re happy that we’re back on the field and doing what we like most.”

The 23-year-old Johannesburg-born player said the forthcoming friendlies would give him a platform to display the progress he has made since his Bafana debut.

“It’s just for me to express myself and learn from the senior players that have represented SA before. So I’m looking forward to working with them and helping where I can.”

Ntseki said he hopes to give young players like Singh and Teboho Mokoena‚ the SuperSport United midfielder‚ the opportunity to cement their future in the senior national team.