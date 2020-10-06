Sport / Soccer

Samir Nurkovic not for sale, insist Amakhosi

Chiefs stress they have no intention of entertaining any potential suitors for their Serbian star striker at this stage

06 October 2020 - 15:44 Mninawa Ntloko
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs insist they have not been approached by any club for the services of star striker Samir Nurković.

The Serbian‚ who finished with 14 goals in his first season in SA football in the recent campaign‚ was the subject of furious speculation during the off-season. The deadly goal-poacher has been linked with clubs such as Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and a club in Saudi Arabia.

Such has been the speculation that Chiefs felt the need to make a statement disputing the reports on Tuesday‚ insisting  they had no intention of entertaining any potential suitors at this stage.

The Naturena club are keen to hold on to their key players as they are still awaiting the outcome of the Fifa ban appeal case they lodged and which was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] on September 9.

“No club has approached us to negotiate for his services. We can’t let go of our top striker at this stage. We are not flexible in the market while waiting for the CAS outcome‚” Chiefs said.

But insiders said that while Chiefs are keen to hold on to the Serb‚ the club may be willing to listen to a big money offer for his services.

A positive outcome in the CAS matter would suddenly change things as Nurkovic’s fee would be enough to finance the signing of several players.

Chiefs were slapped with a two-window transfer ban in February 2020 by world governing body Fifa for the way they signed Madagascan player Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Fifa imposed the ban on Chiefs after Amakhosi were found guilty of signing Dax in 2018 when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

Chiefs appealed against the sanction and are now on tenterhooks as they await the outcome from CAS.

Bafana coach Ntseki prepares for busy fixture list

Congested calendar provides a rare opportunity  to try out a host of  new players
Sport
22 hours ago

Neil Tovey’s advice for Mngqithi and Mokwena at Downs

Their biggest challenge is to speak in one voice and to find a way to discuss their differences behind closed doors
Sport
23 hours ago

Mnqithi and Mokwena to be joint coaches of Sundowns

The two assistants of former coach Pitso Mosimane will have an equal say on technical matters
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns sign Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus

Cape Town City have reached a deal for the star’s transfer
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pasifika snub the latest example of being ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Novak Djokovic struggles against Khachanov at the ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: A good day on the course can be ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Athletics SA sets date for 2021 Comrades Marathon
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man United set for busy transfer deadline day
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.