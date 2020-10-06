Samir Nurkovic not for sale, insist Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs insist they have not been approached by any club for the services of star striker Samir Nurković.

The Serbian‚ who finished with 14 goals in his first season in SA football in the recent campaign‚ was the subject of furious speculation during the off-season. The deadly goal-poacher has been linked with clubs such as Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and a club in Saudi Arabia.

Such has been the speculation that Chiefs felt the need to make a statement disputing the reports on Tuesday‚ insisting they had no intention of entertaining any potential suitors at this stage.

The Naturena club are keen to hold on to their key players as they are still awaiting the outcome of the Fifa ban appeal case they lodged and which was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] on September 9.

“No club has approached us to negotiate for his services. We can’t let go of our top striker at this stage. We are not flexible in the market while waiting for the CAS outcome‚” Chiefs said.

But insiders said that while Chiefs are keen to hold on to the Serb‚ the club may be willing to listen to a big money offer for his services.

A positive outcome in the CAS matter would suddenly change things as Nurkovic’s fee would be enough to finance the signing of several players.

Chiefs were slapped with a two-window transfer ban in February 2020 by world governing body Fifa for the way they signed Madagascan player Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Fifa imposed the ban on Chiefs after Amakhosi were found guilty of signing Dax in 2018 when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

Chiefs appealed against the sanction and are now on tenterhooks as they await the outcome from CAS.