Bongani Zungu teams up with Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers

Glasgow Rangers have finally completed the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu on a season-long loan deal from French club Amiens.

Rangers confirmed the signing on the Scottish side’s website and added that the former Mamelodi Sundowns footballer had been on their radar for several months.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the SA midfielder will add further strength and depth in the middle of the park.

“We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this‚” he said.

“We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and compliment other players we have. We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.

“Our board have been very supportive throughout the window with seven new signings. We believe we have a squad in place that will compete in all competitions‚ both domestically and in Europe. This is a pleasing transfer for us and we look forward to Bongani joining up with the squad.”

Zungu himself expressed delight at joining the side and revealed that he has already done his homework on his new teammates.

“I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve. The chance to play for such a big club, especially in European competitions, is very exciting‚” he said.

“I can’t wait to fly to Scotland and meet my new teammates. I know that I will settle in Glasgow and am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.

“I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100% for my new team.

“Rangers is a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa. I am looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and audiences across the world.”

Rangers have an option to make the 27-year-old Zungu’s stay in Scotland permanent at the end of the loan agreement.