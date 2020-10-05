Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has hinted at bigger roles in the national team for the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of midfielder Andile Jali and striker Kermit Erasmus.

Erasmus and Jali — named in Ntseki’s squad for the friendlies against Namibia on Thursday and Zambia on Sunday‚ both at Royal Bafokeng Stadium — are two of the country’s most naturally talented footballers.

But for their temperaments, the pair would probably have won more caps if Ntseki’s predecessor Stuart Baxter had been a little less conservative.

Nsteki‚ though‚ said Bafana need Jali’s courage and confidence and described Erasmus as a special player.

“Andile Jali is one of the senior players who has been out of the team for some time‚” Ntseki said of the Sundowns star. “We need his intelligence‚ we need his courage‚ we need his confidence‚ we need his leadership.

“So we felt let’s bring in Andile Jali in these friendlies and see how we can get the best out of each other.”

Ntseki has a relationship with Erasmus that goes back to when the striker was a star of the SA side that reached the last 16 of the 2009 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Egypt. Erasmus scored three goals there‚ and Ntseki was the assistant to head coach Serame Letsoaka.

“Kermit Erasmus — a special player for me because of his ability to score goals. And he’s somebody who in the national team can score goals for us‚” Ntseki said.

“And during the bubble he did very well‚ scoring goals. We are hoping that with him coming into the national team he will deliver by scoring goals for us.”

The friendlies are preparation for November’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations home and away qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.