Quick-fire goals send Gunners to fourth on the table

London — Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half as the Gunners’ misfiring attack finally found its rhythm.

The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home after a snappy passing move in the 61st minute, and substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McGoldrick gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, but the visitors could not conjure up an equaliser as Arsenal held on comfortably to win.

The victory lifts them to fourth place in the table on nine points, three behind leaders Everton, while Sheffield United are 19th after four defeats in their opening four league games.

Pedro Neto’s goal early in the second half earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux, leaving the visitors rooted to the bottom of the standings after their fourth successive league defeat.

In a tepid first half, Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola produced a superb double save to first deny Neto before getting up to smother the ball at the feet of Nelson Semedo, making his home debut for Wolves.

The hosts stepped it up after the break, and moments after Raul Jimenez had been denied by another fine save from Areola, Neto rifled his first of the season into the bottom corner in the 56th minute.

Fulham had a glorious chance to snatch an unlikely point in the 73rd minute but substitute Aboubakar Kamara, with the goal at his mercy, fired straight at Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Neeskens Kebano also came close to levelling late on but, in truth, a point would have been undeserved after another toothless display from Scott Parker’s side.

Wolves’ second win of the season takes them to six points and into 12th place, while Fulham remain firm favourites for relegation at the foot of the table after failing again to get off the mark.

West Ham celebrated a stunning 3-0 win at Leicester City to end the Foxes’ perfect start after three successive wins thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

Southampton beat an insipid West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the Premier League with goals either side of halftime from Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday to leave the visitors in danger of dropping into the relegation zone.

