Mnqithi and Mokwena to be joint coaches of Sundowns

League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have shown faith in the existing members of their technical team and confirmed the appointment of Manqoba Mnqithi and Rulani Mokwena as joint coaches of the club.

The duo replaced the successful Pitso Mosimane after he left to join Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly a few days ago.

The new joint coaches served as Mosimane’s assistants at Sundowns and while they will have an equal say on technical matters‚ Sundowns have decided Mnqithi will be given the privilege of making the final decision should there be an issue they cannot agree on.

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe said the club was keen to keep the coaching seat local and decided to reward the two after they served the Pretoria side for many years.

“Manqoba and Rulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of the technical team that were crowned Champions of Africa in 2016‚ and have also won the [league title] and other titles in SA‚” Motsepe said on Sunday.

“The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches.”

Mosimane led Sundowns to a domestic treble last season — the league title‚ the Telkom TKO and the Nedbank Cup — and Motsepe said the duo have been given a mandate to defend the titles. They will also be required to trade blows with the best on the continent and could run into Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the coming months.

“Manqoba‚ Rulani and the technical team at Sundowns will focus on defending the PSL and the other titles that we won during our historic 50-year anniversary.

“They will also advance and continue with the objective that we stated in 2004‚ which is to make Mamelodi Sundowns one of the best clubs on the African continent,” Motsepe said.