Mosimane set for early start at Al Ahly

01 October 2020 - 16:15 Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Top Egyptian football team Al Ahly say they have appointed former  Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane on a two-year contract.

Mosimane replaces Swiss coach Rene Weiler‚ whose contract has been terminated.

The coach‚ who posted a live video on Instagram on Thursday of himself and his family leaving for Egypt to take up his new post‚ is the first black African to coach Al Ahly‚ the most successful club in Africa.

Ahly said on Thursday that Weiler would be replaced by Mosimane who is to start his new job on Friday alongside his technical staff‚ which includes a general coach‚ a physical trainer and a performance analyst.

Mosimane steered Sundowns to their first Champions League victory — beating Ahly’s bitter Cairo foes Zamalek in the final — in 2016‚ and won five league titles in his seven years at the Brazilians.

Al Ahly‚ formed in 1907‚ have won a record eight Caf Champions League titles. The 113-year-old Egyptian giants have won their country’s league title 42 times.

Mosimane 'did not join Al Ahly for the money'

The ambitious SA coach is said to be driven by a desire to succeed outside his comfort zone
Sport
59 minutes ago

Mosimane quits Sundowns to head north for Egypt

The coach is believed to have been hired by top club Al Ahly
Sport
23 hours ago

