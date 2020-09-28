Sport / Soccer

Lampard stands up for Chelsea’s under-fire goalkeeper

Manager says criticism has been unfair and Kepa Arrizabalaga is not leaving the London team

28 September 2020 - 17:09 Rohith Nair
Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea is interviewed following their draw in the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on September 26, 2020 in West Bromwich, England. Picture: NICK POTTS/GETTYIMAGES
Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea is interviewed following their draw in the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on September 26, 2020 in West Bromwich, England. Picture: NICK POTTS/GETTYIMAGES

Bengaluru — Chelsea boss Frank Lampard launched an impassioned defence of under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Monday, saying most of the criticism directed his way for errors he has made is unfair. 

Kepa was dropped from the starting line-up in Chelsea’s past two matches after his error cost the London side in their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Liverpool last week, with Willy Caballero starting in goal.

Chelsea also signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for a reported £22m from Stade Rennais last week to provide competition, but Lampard said it does not mean Kepa will be leaving now or in the January transfer window.

“I certainly won’t go to the point of saying Kepa has played his last game for Chelsea,” Lampard told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup last-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have to also understand Kepa is a young man. A lot of the spotlight on him has become unfair. I have to protect him because I know he’s a good lad trying to do his best.”

Mendy was unavailable for the weekend’s 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion but Lampard said the 28-year-old would be in the squad for the Spurs clash, along with new £50m leftback signing Ben Chilwell.

However, Lampard confirmed wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were “still in their recovery stage” and would not play a part.

Chelsea play a Spurs side who received a bye into the last-16 after third-round opponents Leyton Orient had players test positive for Covid-19, leading to the match being called off.

Spurs have a congested fixture schedule, with a Europa League qualifier against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday, but Lampard said he still expects manager Jose Mourinho to name a strong line-up.

“I know for Jose it’s a busy time with the Europa League,” he said. “When I analyse Tottenham and see the squad that didn’t play 90 minutes yesterday, I see a very strong squad.” 

Reuters

Sensational Fati shows there is life after Messi

Barcelona youngster gives a taste of future football with an impressive start in new Spanish La Liga campaign
Sport
3 hours ago

Out-of-contract Hlanti training with Amakhosi

But the Naturena-based club is still appealing its ban by Fifa from signing on players over the next two transfer windows
Sport
3 hours ago

Handball debate continues after Newcastle get late point at Spurs

Controversy follows controversy as another penalty is awarded
Sport
1 day ago

David Wagner gets the boot at Schalke

Sacking follows two defeats, including 8-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich
Sport
1 day ago

