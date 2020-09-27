Sport / Soccer

David Wagner gets the boot at Schalke

Sacking follows two defeats, including 8-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich

27 September 2020 - 17:28 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Schalke 04 coach David Wagner watches during the match in Munich, Germany, September 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Schalke 04 coach David Wagner watches during the match in Munich, Germany, September 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Bengaluru — Schalke 04 have sacked head coach David Wagner after their poor start to the season, the German Bundesliga club said in a statement on Sunday.

Schalke were thrashed 8-0 by champions Bayern Munich in their first game last weekend and suffered a 3-1 defeat by Werder Bremen on Saturday.

“We had all hoped that we could improve on the pitch together with David Wagner,” Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the right performances and results from the first two games ... for this to happen.

“We have therefore decided to make a fresh start. Despite the disappointing results, this wasn’t an easy decision for us to make.”

Schalke, who are without a win in their last 18 league games, said Wagner’s assistants Christoph Buhler and Frank Frohling are also leaving the club.

The 48-year-old Wagner joined Schalke in 2019 after more than three years in charge of English team Huddersfield Town, and started well as they moved into Champions League contention with only three defeats in 17 games.

They added only 10 more from their next 17 matches, however, to end up 12th in the standings, eight points above the relegation playoff spot.

Reuters

Chelsea’s defensive woes and handball disputes

Here's what keeps English Premier League fans awake at night
5 hours ago

MultiChoice steps up as new PSL sponsor

Premier Soccer League announces that DStv has replaced  Absa, which withdrew its sponsorship in June
3 days ago

Man United face a tough test in Brighton outing

Lacking creativity in midfield and clumsy in defence, Solskjaer’s team have made a disappointing start to the new season
3 days ago

