Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana midfielders Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as new coach Gavin Hunt’s assistants.

The duo will join the technical team this week with Zwane making a return after having been with the first team between 2010 and 2012.

Before going into coaching‚ Zwane played for Kaizer Chiefs between 2000 and 2010 when he made 252 appearances with a contribution of 32 goals and winning 12 trophies.

“We believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require. The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we build a strong team‚” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Until recently‚ Zwane coached the Chiefs reserve team that plays in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

Over the past few seasons‚ Zwane has helped identify‚ coach and nurture a host of players who went on to play for the senior team.

Zwane played nine times for the national team and has been asked by Molefi Ntseki to be his assistant for international matches since his appointment as the Bafana Bafana coach.

On the other hand‚ Sheppard was Hunt’s assistant at the now defunct Bidvest Wits. He joined the coaching ranks at Wits after hanging up his boots in 2017 when the team won its first league trophy and before that he played for several clubs in the PSL and also in Russia and Greece.

Sheppard is a product of the School of Excellence and played top-flight football for 20 years‚ starting in 1997 with Seven Stars where he was coached by Hunt and he has represented SA at U17‚ U19‚ U23 level and Bafana Bafana.

Zwane and Sheppard will sit on the bench with Hunt‚ but will also work with the various youth side coaches to ensure synergy between the first team squad and Chiefs’ youth development academy structures.

“The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our reserve side means the transition for the young players to the first team squad will be easier. We have an abundance of talent‚” said Motaung.