Hlatshwayo and Hotto are now Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Monday they have signed Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from former Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Bidvest Wits.

“We are pleased to welcome Thulani [Hlatshwayo] and Deon [Hotto] to the club‚” said Pirates chair Irvin Khoza.

“These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident they will complement the team that we have assembled.”

It was reported in August that Namibian international Hotto is set to become one of the highest paid players in the PSL, earning about R500‚000 a month at Pirates.

An insider who was involved in the dealings said the 28-year-old attacker “earns around R200,000 a month” at current employers Bidvest Wits and this figure is likely to double when he completes his move to Pirates.

The length of the contracts of the players was not revealed.