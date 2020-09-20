Sport / Soccer

Man United need better defenders to win Premier League, says Gary Neville

United will never win the league with their centre-back pairing, former England international believes

20 September 2020 - 21:30 Arvind Sriram
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in action with Manchester United's Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, Manchester, the UK, September 19 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN RICKETT
Bengaluru — Manchester United will not be able to win the Premier League with a centre back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, former England international Gary Neville has said.

United’s season got under way with a shock 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Sweden international Lindelof culpable for all three goals.

United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but Neville believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should prioritise the signing of a versatile center back.

“We can talk about Sancho all we like but until United get a center back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league,” Neville, who won eight league titles at Old Trafford, told Sky Sports.

“They are never going to win the Premier League with that centre back pairing. They have to get a mobile, dominant centre half in alongside either Lindelof or Maguire.

“Over the years, the best centre back partnerships have always had that really quick one who has lightning pace to get across and snuff out the danger. Lindelof and Maguire just don’t have that.”

United face Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton on Saturday. 

Reuters

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Marcus Rashford: ‘The system is broken — and it needs to change’

The England striker on the risks of becoming an advocate, playing without spectators — and how passion for the beautiful game spills into ugly abuse
Opinion
1 day ago

Gareth Bale happy to be back at Spurs

Joy as Welsh striker returns to English Premier League after seven years in Spain
Sport
3 hours ago

Arsenal a long way from being title contenders, says Mikel Arteta

Gunners get off to a strong start but their manager is not entirely happy with it and says the team is still ‘adapting to some things’
Sport
5 hours ago

It is the Son and Kane show as Spurs rout Southampton

Scoreline flatters Tottenham but their clinical finishing makes all the difference as Saints lose third game in a row
Sport
5 hours ago

