TS Galaxy has announced Dan Malesela’s return to coach the team in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season‚ and the acquisition of the Highlands Park franchise.

Mabhuti Khenyeza — who steered Galaxy to 10th place in the National First Division (NFD) in the second half of the 2019/2020 season‚ after Malesela resigned in February — will take charge of development and the MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve team.

Galaxy on Thursday confirmed that the much reported-on deal with Highlands has gone through‚ saying in a statement that its NFD status will be “sold back to its former holders‚ Cape Town All Stars”. Highlands has confirmed that the PSL has approved the deal.

Malesela engineered Galaxy’s standout moment in the club’s first year of existence. After being launched by lawyer and former agent Tim Sukazi they triumphed in the Nedbank Cup in 2018‚ beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final.

As the only club from Mpumalanga in the PSL‚ Galaxy will play their home games at the Mbombela Stadium.