Two friendlies on the horizon for Bafana

Bafana Bafana’s friendly against Zambia will be played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on October 13‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) has announced.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s national team return to international football after an almost year-long absence due to Covid-19 with two friendlies during Fifa’s October 5-14 international window.

The first will be at Independence Stadium in Windhoek against Namibia on October 8 and the second against Zambia in North West Province’s Royal Bafokeng venue five days later.

Both matches are apparently still subject to approval by the authorities as regards to meeting health regulations in Namibia and SA.

“The two proposed friendlies are meant to fine-tune the team before the two back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome,” Safa said.

Bafana meet Sao Tome and Principe at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 13 before the return game in the Atlantic island archipelago on November 16.

SA (three points) are second in Group C in the qualifiers for Cameroon 2021 from a win against Sudan and a 2-0 away defeat to Ghana (six points). Sudan are in third place on three points and Sao Tome bottom with zero.

The 2021 Nations Cup was postponed in June by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) from January and February 2021 to January and February 2022.