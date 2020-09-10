Real out to retain title, with the same players

Madrid — After winning last season’s La Liga title with a relentless final sprint, Real Madrid are betting on practically the same group of players as they seek to defend a domestic crown successfully for the first time since 2008.

With their finances squeezed by the Covid-19 pandemic and their squad already well rounded, Real have had neither the resources nor the desire this summer to make the glamorous signings for which they are renowned.

The only new addition to Zinedine Zidane’s squad looks to be Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who returns after spending the past few years on loan across Europe before coming of age with a splendid campaign in La Liga with Real Sociedad.

Odegaard adds yet more intelligence and class to a midfield already overflowing with talent and experience and will help ease the creative burden on Toni Kroos, 30, and Luka Modric, who has just turned 35.

Real also have an outstanding defence, conceding only 25 times last season, and are well covered in every position. If there is one area of concern for Zidane’s side it is in attack, with a huge gap existing between Karim Benzema and his fellow forwards.

Benzema, who played more minutes than anyone in the team last season, was Real’s leading scorer by some distance with 22 goals, followed by defender Sergio Ramos on 11. Vinicius jnr was the second top scoring forward with three goals, while €60m striker Luka Jovic netted twice and injury-plagued Eden Hazard, who cost more than €100m, scored once.

Hazard has a lot to do to justify his price tag and is already facing criticism in the Spanish media due to his fitness levels, while the exciting-yet-raw Vinicius badly needs to improve his finishing skills.

Zidane, however, has always said the fact his team can find goals from all over the pitch is a virtue. If he can sustain the bloody-minded determination to win games even without playing well which was on display so often last term, his side have an excellent chance of defending their title.

The state of Real’s rivals will also give them plenty of reasons to believe. Barcelona are still reeling from a dismal finale to the season and are in the middle of a squad overhaul led by new coach Ronald Koeman, while Atletico Madrid and Sevilla still appear to lack what it takes to sustain a proper title bid.

Having watched in frustration as Barcelona have dominated La Liga for more than a decade, Real could hardly ask for better conditions to start building a domestic dynasty of their own.

