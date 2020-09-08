Sport / Soccer

Pirates probe Lorch conduct after arrest

08 September 2020 - 17:53 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

Orlando Pirates have begun an investigation into the conduct of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch after it was revealed he is facing allegations of domestic violence.

Lorch is out on R2‚000 bail after he was arrested by Midrand police and is expected to return to court in October‚ according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Pirates said they are aware of an alleged incident involving Lorch and a woman believed to be his girlfriend‚ and the matter is now in the hands of the authorities.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that they are initiating an internal probe in line with their own code of conduct.

In August, Lorch and teammate Justin Shonga faced disciplinary action for breaching team protocols ahead of the restart of the season in the bio-bubble and they missed the match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Captain upbeat Pirates can turn their fortunes around

Happy Jele is confident the team can beat Baroka and secure a place in the Caf competition next season
Sport
3 weeks ago

Sundowns and Pirates labour to a draw in Absa Premiership opener

Setback for coach Joseph Zinnbauer as Pirates lose Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch
Sport
3 weeks ago

Itumeleng Khune and Andile Jali back in the Bafana Bafana picture

Recall of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper is a surprise because he has had minimal playing time
Sport
5 months ago

Wits sub Motupa makes Pirates pay the penalty

Bidvest Wits knock Bucs out of Nedbank Cup after winning on penalties
Sport
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pitso Mosimane will go down as one of SA ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Middendorp to blame for Chiefs’ sorry end to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open
Sport / Other Sport
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf management for a new age ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Leeds’ Bielsa brings his whirlwind style to the ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.