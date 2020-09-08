Pirates probe Lorch conduct after arrest

Orlando Pirates have begun an investigation into the conduct of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch after it was revealed he is facing allegations of domestic violence.

Lorch is out on R2‚000 bail after he was arrested by Midrand police and is expected to return to court in October‚ according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Pirates said they are aware of an alleged incident involving Lorch and a woman believed to be his girlfriend‚ and the matter is now in the hands of the authorities.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that they are initiating an internal probe in line with their own code of conduct.

In August, Lorch and teammate Justin Shonga faced disciplinary action for breaching team protocols ahead of the restart of the season in the bio-bubble and they missed the match against Mamelodi Sundowns.