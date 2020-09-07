Pitso Mosimane’s place among the greats is not being doubted. But in case there were any sceptic in the room‚ he stepped things up a notch on Saturday and added another chapter to an impressive book of milestones that will be read for generations.

Jingles‚ as Mosimane is known‚ led Sundowns to a 10th league title since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996. And in a personal milestone for the overachieving coach‚ it was his fifth championship in the seven years he has been at the helm at Chloorkop.

It is an incredible record for a coach who has always had to beat seemingly insurmountable odds and prove the doubters wrong.

That he managed to pip Kaizer Chiefs to the title on the final day of the season on Saturday while avoiding well-sharpened knives‚ some from inside his beloved Chloorkop base‚ is testament to his incredible street smarts‚ savvy‚ talent and Himalayan resilience.

He declared at the weekend that the list of those who hope to see him fall is very long and it includes people who continue to draw salaries at Chloorkop while plotting the demise of the same employer in the shadows.

“This is a sweet trophy because there were a lot of doubters‚ even internally‚ but the trophy is here. At the end of the day‚ the trophy is here‚” Mosimane said.

The doubters seemed to have forgotten that Sundowns were languishing at the bottom of the log when Mosimane replaced Dutchman Johan Neeskens in December 2012. But since the lowly depths of that season‚ the Brazilians have either won the league or finished runners-up every year.

Mosimane has now led Sundowns to 10 trophies in his time at the helm and won the Caf Champions League‚ the Caf Super Cup‚ five domestic league titles‚ two Telkom Knockout trophies and the Nedbank Cup.

He has a chance to add an 11th trophy this week and complete a rare domestic treble when Sundowns face Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the Nedbank Cup.