Fans call for Hunt to replace Middendorp at Chiefs

Jobless Gavin Hunt woke up after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Premiership title in the most heartbreaking fashion to Mamelodi Sundowns to find himself top of the Twitter trends with fans imploring the Amakhosi hierarchy to give Ernst Middendorp’s job to him.

Chiefs led the Premiership standings for 380 days and at some point commanded an intimidating 13-point lead at the top before Sundowns stormed their way up to complete a smash and grab of a 10th league title after a 3-0 victory over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on the final day of the season.

Middendorp’s side squandered a halftime lead for a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC that cost them the title when a victory of any margin could have ended the team’s five-year wait for the biggest prize in local football.

Hunt guided the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to a respectable fourth-place finish, seven points behind Sundowns and five behind Chiefs.

Reports in the past few months have consistently linked the four-time league-winning Hunt to take over at Naturena‚ despite Middendorp putting the team at the top of the standings since the start of the season until the heartbreak on the final day.

With speculation in overdrive linking Hunt with Middendorp’s job‚ Hunt broke his silence two months ago and said he was embarrassed to be consistently linked with a job that is not vacant.

“It’s quite embarrassing for me. Because somebody’s got a job‚ and my name’s being thrown about here‚” Hunt‚ who won three league titles with SuperSport United before adding a fourth with Wits‚ said in June.

“I’ve got a contract with the club for another year here at Wits. So it [speculation] is what it is.

“It’s very unprofessional. They [Chiefs] have got somebody in place. They’re top of the league. But it’s not nice from my perspective because there’s nothing in it.”

But with Hunt now unemployed after his contract with Wits ended on Saturday after the sale and relocation of the 99-year-old club to Limpopo for the coming season‚ Premiership clubs will be lining up for his signature.

The former Leopards‚ SuperSport and Moroka Swallows coach has also been linked to a job at Orlando Pirates.