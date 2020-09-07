England send home talented youth Greenwood and Foden after double date

London — England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood would play no part in Tuesday’s Nations League game in Denmark after breaching Covid-19 protocols in Iceland.

Southgate told reporters that they were both isolated from the rest of the squad and would return from Iceland to the UK separately.

Video footage emerged of Manchester City’s Foden and Manchester United’s Greenwood allegedly meeting girls in their hotel room after Saturday’s Nations League win in Reykjavik.

The footage came to light on Icelandic outlet DV after the girls shared videos on Snapchat on Sunday.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble — had to decide they couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team,” Southgate said. “We are still getting the depths of the information. Still getting to grips with the detail. I’m not going into any more details until I’m clear of everything.

“These are two boys I don’t know particularly well at the moment so I can’t speak in great depth. I have got to try to speak with them later in the appropriate way. They have got responsibilities, and they have apologised,” he said.

Southgate also said the right precautions were while the team was still in Iceland so as not to put the Denmark game in Copenhagen at risk.

“We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with the two players — [they] couldn’t join us for breakfast or training. It is a very serious situation. We have treated it that way,” he said.

Both players made their full international debuts against Iceland, 20-year-old midfielder Foden from the start and forward Greenwood, 18, as a substitute.

Like all of the England squad they were subject to strict Covid-19 health protocols to avoid Iceland’s quarantine rules. These included not meeting anyone outside of the England squad and staff during the team’s stay in Iceland.

It is the latest off-field incident involving an England player in recent weeks, after Harry Maguire got a suspended prison sentence in a Greek court on various charges arising from a brawl during a family holiday on the island of Mykonos.

Reuters